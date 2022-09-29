Obituary: Dr Alfred Gabler OD
October 18, 1924 – September 4, 2022
Dr Alfred Gabler, formerly of Grass Valley, passed away on September 4th in Overland Park Kansas where he had moved to be close to family. He is survived by a son, Elliott Gabler and a daughter, Sharon Gabler Russell and was preceded in death by son Steven Gabler. Beloved grandfather to
Motti, Randy, Benjamin, Gina and Stefanie Gabler, Paul and Jonathan Russell, Jennifer Skopec and Danielle Baker. Beloved great-grandfather of 17 and a great-great grandfather of 1.
Born in Philadelphia, Dr Gabler joined the US Army as an enlisted paratrooper and retired as a Captain. He opened his first optometry office in Long Beach CA where he practiced until moving to Grass Valley in 1974 where he practiced for another 30 years before retiring.
Dr Gabler was a 32nd degree Mason, a Shriner, and belonged to the Lions Club where he examined eyes and made glasses at no cost. He also traveled to impoverished countries and examined eyes for the needy.
He had belonged to the Grass Valley Men’s choir and barbershop quartet as he loved entertaining the ladies. He was captain of the Ophir Hill fire dept. rescue squad for many years as he enjoyed giving back to the community that he loved.
After retiring, Dr Gabler enjoyed taking cruises and traveling around the world.
He will be sorely missed by his entire family and friends but never forgotten.
Dr Alfred Gabler was buried at Mt. Sinai Memorial Cemetery in Los Angeles
