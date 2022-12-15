Obituary: Douglas Faraco

Douglas Faraco

Provided Photo

August 13, 1956 – December 8, 2022

Loving and devoted father, grandfather, uncle, and friend, passed away in Petaluma, CA after his battle with cancer. Doug is survived by his former wife Virginia Goodison and their children, sons, Brooks, Dustin, Doug Jr., daughter Dayton, and grandson Justin. Doug was born in Sonoma, CA to Delano Faraco and Joyce Williamson. From there he spent most of his childhood traveling the world, living in various countries. Doug often told stories of his childhood adventures which would leave everyone with sore cheeks and tearful eyes. Doug was an avid golfer throughout his entire adult life, even playing 48 holes earlier this year in a single day. Doug was the kind of man that if you needed help or advice, he would set everything aside and help you. Doug was very loved and will be sorely missed. Doug’s family can be reached at FamilyOfDougFaraco@gmail.com .

In lieu of flowers, Doug would appreciate your remembrance go to the Prevent Cancer Foundation.