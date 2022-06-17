Obituary: Douglas “Doug” Wight

August 3, 1943 – May 27, 2022

Douglas “Doug” McSwain Wight passed away at home on May 27, 2022 at age 78. He had recently been ill but his passing was untimely and unexpected.

Doug was born on August 3, 1943 to Bill and Dorothy Wight in Berkeley, on his sister Diana’s 5th birthday. She was upset with him at first, but she eventually accepted, then learned to love her baby brother and their shared birthday.

Doug grew up in the Bay Area, then moved to Grass Valley in 1985, where he found his true community and home. He worked in the Title Insurance industry for 47 years before he retired in 2010.

His true passion was volunteerism. Over the years he gave his time to Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital, Sierra Services for the Blind, and the Nevada County Grand Jury. But Doug’s longest-lasting and most meaningful service was with Lions Club International. He joined Nevada City Lions in 1990 and remained an active member until he passed. He made a name for himself in Lions District 4C5 where he served as District Governor in 2018/2019. He was always taking on new challenges and responsibilities to help his District anyway he could. He received many, many Lions awards, but most importantly to him, he was a Progressive Melvin Jones Fellow.

Doug was also an avid car enthusiast, owning some 25 cars in his lifetime, with a special place in his heart for the Buick Riviera. He was for many years a member of the Capital Buick Club and over his later years he owned both 1963 and 1984 Rivs. He loved traveling with the Club in style in his beautiful Buicks. Doug was also a huge fan of photography, genealogy and Lucille Ball. His favorite movie was the Long, Long Trailer!

Doug was well-respected, dedicated, selfless, giving, kind and fun, often erupting with the biggest laugh!

He is survived by the family he cherished and who cherished him every day, his sister Diana, her children Johnnie and Jackie (and their spouses Melinda and Jim), their children, his great nieces and nephews, and their children, his great, great nephews and nieces. He was always the beloved Uncle Doug! He also had many cousins, some of whom were found through his skills in genealogy.

A Celebration of Life is planned for Saturday June 25, 2022 at 3 PM at the Higgins Lions Community Center.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Lions Club International Foundation, c/o James “Andy” Anderson, 12695 Apricot Lane, Wilton, CA 95693