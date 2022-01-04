Obituary: Dorothy Kain

– December 24, 2021

Dorothy Ann Kain passed peacefully at her home in Grass Valley lovingly supported by family and dear friends. Dorothy’s rich and heartfelt 94-year journey was filled with extraordinary challenges and equal triumphs, which instilled in her an enduring compassion for her fellow travelers and a delightful humor and quick wit that shown through to the very end.

Dorothy’s family was the beloved center and marrow of her life, from her late husband James Kain, to her departed brothers and sisters, and other numerous relations, to her five children (Douglas, Susan, Scott, Kathy, and John) and spouses and many grandchildren. Yet her “family” also included dear friends and even acquaintances; she simply made room for everyone in her big-hearted embrace.

Dorothy also had a fulfilling life as a social worker in Contra Costa County for many years, juggling her career and the raising of five children in the tumultuous 1960’s with hard-won determination and grace. She was a Californian through-and-through, born, raised and rested in its majestic landscapes. An avid reader, traveler, lover of good conversation, good food, wine (and margaritas!) and ultimately an explorer and lover of life, Dorothy will be sorely and dearly missed.

A memorial in Grass Valley is planned for the Spring (date and venue to be determined). Please email dkain15@gmail.com to be put on the announcement list. Donations can be made to Hospice of the Foothills at http://www.hospiceofthefoothills.com