Obituary: Donna & Richard Billigmeier
December 9, 1930 – July 6, 2022
On July 6th, 2022, Donna M. Billigmeier joined her beloved husband, Richard P. Billigmeier in heaven, just one year after his passing on July 7th, 2021. Donna was born in Page, Nebraska on 12/9/1930. Her family moved to Santa Rosa, Ca., when she was a young girl. Richard was born on Jan. 2nd, 1926 in Santa Rosa, Ca. The two met at Church, and fell in love. They were married on July 2nd, 1949. Richard was a Navy Veteran who served in both WWII and the Korean War. He was a witness to two Atomic Bomb tests on Bikini Atol. They both served faithfully for many years in their Santa Rosa and Grass Valley churches – (Richard as an Elder and Sunday School Leader, and Donna playing the piano or organ.)
They are survived by three children and 2 granddaughters.
A small graveside/Military Honors Memorial will be held for them on Oct. 21st. at the Santa Rosa Memorial Park, at 11:00 a.m.
