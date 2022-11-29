Obituary: Donna Reddy
June 7, 1926 – November 21, 2022
Donna Reddy was born June 7, 1926, and passed away on November 21, 2022, at the age of 96 after a long and full life. She was a wonderful mother to four children, David, Dan, Tom, and Kathleen. Kathleen preceded her mom in death. Donna was a grandmother and great-grandmother who loved her family. She loved Grass Valley and spread joy and happiness wherever she went. We are thankful Donna is in heaven where she is present with the Lord and her loved ones who went before her. As per Donna’s request, no funeral or memorial service will be held.
