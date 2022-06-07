Obituary: Donna Glory

June 5, 1954 – April 21, 2022

Donna Ruth Glory died surrounded by her 5 oldest children.

Donna was born in Illinois to Norman and Virginia. She is survived by her 3 siblings, 6 children, and 6 grandchildren. She spent many years “on the hill” and in Grass Valley, but also lived in Germany for 22 years near her youngest sons.

Donna loved people. Her legacy will continue to live on through her many works, such as the Adventure Playground and her Peace of Paradise Project.

Friends and family are invited to the Northern Queen Inn (Nevada City), on June 11th from 2-4pm to honor her beautiful life.