Obituary: Donna Colleen Butterfield
July 15, 1940 – June 10, 2022
Donna was born on July 15, 1940 to Merle Joseph and Winifred Mae Grimm in Long Beach, Ca.. She grew up in Long Beach, Lake Arrowhead and Sacramento.
She became engaged to the love of her life Robert Harold Butterfield at his Senior Ball while attending El Camino High School in 1957. Bob and Donna married in 1959. Three children were born to them, Robert Allen (Pattie), David Joseph (Tonya) and Bonnie Jean.
She is survived by her husband Bob, their 3 children, 17 grandchildren and 7 Great Grandchildren.
Donna was employed as an Nevada City elementary school teacher and with the Nevada County Library at the Grass Valley Branch.
Bob and Donna purchased their home in Nevada City Ca. in 1974. Where they spent many wonderful years. She was able to spend her final days in this home surrounded with love by family.
She was a joy to anyone and everyone she met. She loved shopping, getting her hair and nails done, and spending time with family. She also loved animals and spent the last eleven years taking care of her Morkie, Missy.
A celebration of life will be held at Hooper and Weaver Chapel in Nevada City on July 15, 2022 at 2:00PM. This day would have been her 82nd birthday.
All who knew this wonderful wife and mom are invited to attend.
