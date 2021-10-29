Obituary: Donald Sweet
November 29, 1937 – October 23, 2021
Donald Bernard Sweet, 4th generation Nevada County native, passed away October 23, 2021 at home. He was 83. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. He leaves his son and wife Don and Jennifer Sweet, their children and grandchildren, brother and wife Gary and Cathy Sweet and their family, and joins his wife Jo An in heaven. Arrangements are under the direction of Hooper & Weaver Mortuary.
