Obituary: Donald Ramsey
December 25, 1964 – January 25, 2022
Donald “Allen” Ramsey passed away unexpectedly on January 25th with his wife Sheri at his side.
Allen was a Nevada County resident for 16 years and was employed by Waste Mgmt. He was previously a Sacramento County resident where he grew up. He was an avid bowler and fisherman and loved watching his grandsons play baseball. He was most happy when fishing, camping, cooking and playing games with his family. He loved riding his motorcycle. Allen will be remembered as a mild mannered, soft spoken, guy who always had a smile.
Allen leaves behind his wife Sheri, son Taylor Ramsey, stepdaughters Jodi O’Mary (Aaron), Erica Mc Clain, (Ronald) and Laurel Gordon, (Logan) and 7 beautiful grandchildren. Allen is survived by his father Donald Ramsey, his mother Dolores “Taffy” Steffen and his brother Dale Ramsey.
Allen was a veteran of the Marine Corps. A private family military service at Sacramento Valley National Cemetery is pending.
