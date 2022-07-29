Obituary: Donald R. Dutcher

July 25, 1925 – July 15, 2022

Don Dutcher passed away peacefully in his home just 10 days short of his 98th birthday surrounded by family. Don was born on the family ranch in Parlier, CA, to Bishop and Lola Dutcher. He attended Sanger High School until the attack on Pearl Harbor when he joined the Navy at age 17. He fought in WW2 in the Aleutians and the South Pacific, getting sunk on two different occasions but surviving. He later married Jeannette Lucas and moved to Sanger, CA, where they raised three children. Don joined the California Highway Patrol in 1954 and retired in 1982. In 1971 they moved to Grass Valley/Nevada City area. He always had a garden and especially loved growing tomatoes. He had a gold claim and spent many happy summers near Downieville dredging in a wet suit. Don and Jeanne loved traveling the US and the world and enjoyed owning many pets. He was preceded in death by his wife, his brothers Richard (WW2) and Eugene, his sister Rosemary and his granddaughter, Kelley. He is survived by his children, Rhinda Sharples (Ron), Susan Clements (Dennis) and Kurt Dutcher (Carla). He also leaves five grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. The family would like to thank his caregivers and Hospice of the Foothills for the excellent care that allowed him to live out his life at home. Donations in his memory can be made to Sammie’s Friends Animal Shelter in Grass Valley or Honor Flight. He will be honored in a military ceremony at the Sacramento Valley Military Cemetery in Dixon, CA, on August 22nd at 10:30 AM.