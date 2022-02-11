Obituary: Donald Bernard Sweet

November 29, 1937 – October 23, 2021

A Celebration of Life will be held for Donald Bernard Sweet on Monday, March 14, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at Higgins Lions Clubhouse, 22490 East Hacienda Drive, Grass Valley, CA 95949.

Don was a 4th generation Nevada County Native and passed away at home at the age of 83. He leaves his son and wife Don and Jennifer Sweet, their children, grandchildren, brother and wife Gary and Kathy Sweet and their family, and joins his wife Jo An in heaven. Arrangements are under the direction of Hooper & Weaver Mortuary.