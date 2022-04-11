Obituary: Don Martin

December 19, 1953 – April 6, 2022

How do you say goodbye to someone who is so special and so unique that words are not enough to describe the loss? Don died peacefully at home, surrounded by family, after a courageous battle with prostate cancer.

Donald Robert Martin, Jr. was born in Louisville, Kentucky to Donald Robert Martin, Sr. and Jacqueline Mae (Anderson) Martin. In the summer of 1954, he moved with his family to San Diego, CA, where he grew up. He had a “Wonder Years” life. In his youth, he enjoyed go-carts, dirt bike racing, and anything with wheels, which led him to his first joy, working with his dad at Honda of San Diego.

Don moved to Merced, CA, and started a truck driving career. This was where his daughter Bonnie was born. Later, Don moved to Port Angeles, WA, where he became a long-haul truck driver. That was where his son Eric was born. When Don moved to Grass Valley, it became his forever home. In Grass Valley he met his wife, Jacci, and became stepfather to Shae and Lindsay.

Don drove for Gold Country Telecare, where he transported seniors and disabled passengers. He eventually became the Director and accomplished a lot of good for the community. He served on the board of directors for NonProfits United Insurance Pool which serves the state of California. Before long he was employed with them as a Chief Risk Officer and worked there until his retirement in 2020.

Don and Jacci enjoyed traveling across the United States in their RV. Some favorite travels were to Niagara Falls, Route 66, and his birthplace in Kentucky. A treasured spot to visit was The Little River Inn on the Mendocino Coast. Don loved music of all kinds. One of his favorite things to do was to go down to Gary’s, a local bar, and play music. They had a GREAT time!

Don was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Dennis Martin. He is survived by his wife Jacci, daughter Bonnie Martin, son Eric Martin (Laura), stepdaughters Shae Nightingale and Lindsay Nightingale, and grandchildren James, Kahlan, Acacia, Charolette, Landon, and Ava. Don is also survived by his sister, Brenda Martin, and many extended family members and friends. In addition to being greatly missed by family and friends, Don will be missed by his cat, Mango, and two grand dogs, Kiki and Lucy.

A viewing will be held between 10:00AM and 12:30PM with the service to follow at 1:00PM on April 15th at Hooper and Weaver in Nevada City, CA. Interment will follow the service at Greenwood Cemetery on Rough and Ready Hwy, Grass Valley, CA. Immediately following, a reception will be held at the Nevada County Horsemen’s at 10600 Bubbling Wells Rd., Grass Valley, CA.