Obituary: Dolores Richards

April 30, 1929 – March 1, 2022

Dolores Mae Richards went home to be with her Heavenly Father on March 1, 2022, at the age of 92. Memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 12 at 11:00 am at First Baptist Church of Grass Valley. Dolores was born on April 30, 1929 to Bert and Mary Hamilton in Butte, Montana. The family moved to Grass Valley, CA in 1933. Dolores has lived continuously in the same home built by her father and his family since 1935. She attended local Grass Valley schools and graduated from Grass Valley High School in 1946. She also received her AA Degree from Placer College in Auburn in 1948.

Dolores married her high school sweet heart, Fred Richards in 1948. She was a dedicated homemaker and loving mother. She joined her husband as a volunteer with the Grass Valley Volunteer Fire Department and Telephone Pioneers. She and Fred loved to travel the country in their motor home. After Fred’s death, she continued her motorhome adventures. Dolores was a member, pianist, and Discussion Leader for Bible Study Fellowship for over 20 years. She was a mighty prayer-warrior and member of Pray Nevada County. She attended Calvary Bible Church. Her mission in life was to share the love of Jesus.

She is survived by her children Mary (Chip) Gauthier, Gary Richards, and Carol (Jeff) Jackson. She is also survived by 7 grandchildren Chad Gauthier, Melissa Marth, Kimberlee Naisbitt, Jereme Richards, Natalie DeFrancisis, Daniel Jackson, and Brian Jackson. She also leaves behind 10 great grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild.

Dolores is preceded in death by her husband Fred, son Carl, and brother Melvin Hamilton. Contributions can be made to Calvary Bible Church.

Arrangements are under the direction of Hooper & Weaver Mortuary.