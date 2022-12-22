Obituary: Dieter Franz Joseph Juli
October 21, 1933 – December 9, 2022
Dieter Franz Joseph Juli passed over comfortably on December 9, 2022, at age 89 in Grass Valley, California, his home since 1999. He is survived by his children Roland (Julia), Karin, and Krista (Cindy), sister Gerda, granddaughter Emily (Jay), in-laws, nieces, nephews, and many close family friends. His ashes will be buried in Grass Valley next to his dear wife Martha, loyal and beloved companion since their fateful meeting in 1957 in San Francisco. Dieter took immense pride in an international banking career which took him and Martha to residences and adventures on four continents, with extended travels from their various home bases. They finally returned full circle to Northern California to build their dream home and to be close to their children and siblings, Gerda (for Dieter) and Gertrud and Rita (for Martha). They loved their retirement community of Grass Valley, giving generously to many causes and making oodles of satisfying connections. Dieter served as Treasurer of Music in the Mountains, served on the Nevada County Grand Jury, and was a regular volunteer at the Interfaith Food Ministry. He was widely loved and admired. From starting with ~$12 in his pocket when he arrived in New York off the ship SS United States to building a life of abundance, Dieter felt great satisfaction in coming to the United States with so little but ending up at a wonderful place of success and standing in this lovely community, their final resting place. He never forgot his German roots, including his love of Hefeweizen beer and anything Bavarian!
