Obituary: Diane Lillis Hunt Fetterly

November 27, 1938 – March 22, 2022

Resident of Nevada City and Grass Valley, California.

Creator, director, screenwriter, producer, actor, designer, seamstress, and gardener, Diane Fetterly, passed away March 22, 2022.

Born in San Francisco, she attended 14 different schools by the time she went to college because her father was a traveling salesman. She made up stories and presented the plays to her dolls in her bedroom. As a young child, she was friends with her cousin, Karen, just two days younger than herself. As Karen’s sister, Nancy says, “They got into a lot of mischief!” She also loved her animals and had many dogs and cats over the years.

In high school she met Ralph Fetterly, who became her husband. Ralph taught set design at the University of California, Davis. In college, they both met George Cloud, who found the magical house and land and encouraged Diane and Ralph to move to Nevada City to become landowners together as partners. George, an artist, designed and executed many of the posters produced to advertise the plays.

A long-time educator, Diane taught at Sunnyvale High School, Mt. St. Mary’s Academy, John Woolman School, and Sierra College. She was presented with The Nevada County Volunteer of the Year Award, the Dr. Leland & Sally Lewis Performing Arts Award, Nevada County Chapter AAUW Woman of the Year, and The May Martin Goyne, Outstanding Entrepreneur Award.

She was a Founding Artistic Director of The Foothill Theatre Company. She directed many productions for FTC including Elly Award winners BEGGER’S OPERA, NOISES OFF, and A DOLL’S HOUSE. Diane appeared onstage locally for FTC including the title role in DRIVING MISS DAISY, KRINGLE’S WINDOW, and as Aunt March in LITTLE WOMEN. In 2004, for the Empire Mine State Park, she appeared as Lavinia in PLAINSONG. Diane won the Elly Award for 2003 Best Supporting Actor as the Stepmother in CINDERELLA, at Garbeau’s Dinner Theatre. Each January, Diane and a number of friends, dressed in plaid, performed poetry written by Robert Burns.

Diane’s family and friends will always enjoy her dynamic personality, her smile, and her love of life. She always looked for beauty, fun, and laughter in everything she did. She created wonderful dinners and planted many beautiful flowers in her garden. Diane also influenced many people, changing their lives forever. She will be deeply missed.

She is survived by her brother, Gene Hunt (Jeanne), her nephew, Brad Hunt (Lori), her nephew, Phil, and her grandniece, Riley. She was preceded in death by her grandmother, M. Agnes Lillis Schwartz, her father, Charles Henry Hunt, her mother, Estelle Adele Henig Hunt, and her husband, Ralph Fetterly.

The family would like to thank her caregiver, Jacquie Weills, and all the care and attention she received at the Eskaton Lodge, where she lived her last four years. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Miner’s Foundry Cultural Center in Nevada City on Saturday, April 23, 2022, from 1-5 p.m. Seating is limited.

PLEASE RSVP TO

22celebratediane@gmail.com .

Remembrances may be sent in memory of Diane to: Sammie’s Friends, Community Theater of the Sierra (CATS), or the theater group of your choice.