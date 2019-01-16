Obituary Diana Pinto-Underwood

Diana Pinto-Underwood, age 33, tragically passed away December 30th, 2018. She was born April 7th, 1985 in Simi Valley, CA to Sandra

Rodriguez and Juan Pinto. She lived in Reno, NV, but was raised in Grass Valley which she called her home.

She was married to Nick Underwood and had two beautiful children, Madison age 14 and Aedan age 13. She was a sister to Veronica Calderon, Jessica Hurtado and Michael Hernandez and an amazing aunt. She worked at Renown Hospital as a CNA in Reno, NV.

Diana truly lived a full life, full of family and friends who loved her dearly. She loved to dance and sing and was always the life of the party. She was incredibly talented and crafty. She planned all of the events for her close friends and family, making everything from custom cakes to hand-made decorations. She would refer to herself as the "Mexican Martha Stewart".

She was the heart of the family, full of love and kindness. Those who loved her are invited to her service at 2pm on Saturday 19th at the Love Building. Condolences and contributions can be given at the service or at http://www.gofundme.com/dirtydiana

Diana, you will truly be missed as a mom, daughter, sister, aunt, niece, cousin and friend to hundreds.

Arrangements are under the care of Chapel of the Angels Mortuary. We love you!!! ❤