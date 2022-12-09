Obituary: Dewayne Schilling
– November 24, 2022
Dewayne was born in Fort Worth, TX and passed away in Alta Sierra, CA at 80 years of age. He was strongly devoted to his wife Judy, his brothers, his 3 children, nine grandchildren, and two great grandchildren. Dewayne and Judy are 15-year residents of Nevada County. He was a Nevada County Sheriff for 4 years.
A memorial is being planned for 2023. Contact weloveapplepietoo@gmail.com for memorial information.
