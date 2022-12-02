Obituary: Dewayne G. Schilling
June 8, 1942 – November 24, 2022
Dewayne was born in Fort Worth, TX and passed away on November 24th at home in Alta Sierra, CA, at 80-years of age. Dewayne cherished his wife Judy for 62-years. He greatly loved and enjoyed brothers Dale and Joseph; children David, Leslie (deceased) and Dane; and their families including nine grandchildren and two great grandchildren. He was strongly devoted to his wife and family.
Dewayne’s work history included: Air Force Staff Sergeant 1960-68 at Lackland, Medina, Dyess, Itazuke, Easter Island and Bergstrom AF Bases; 30-years as teacher of restaurant operations “Hungry Tiger Restaurant” at Morse High School San Diego, CA; and 4-years with Nevada County Sheriff at Wayne Brown Correctional Facility. Dewayne and Judy are 15-year residents of Nevada County. A celebration of Dewayne’s life is being planned for 2023.
