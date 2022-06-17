Obituary: Derrick Gregory

August 4, 1967 – May 22, 2022

Derrick Michael Gregory joined his brothers on the mountain on May 22, 2022 after a brief, yet courageous battle with cholangiocarcinoma at the age of 54 surrounded by loved ones as he started his next journey.

Born August 4, 1967 to Phillip and Carole Gregory, Derrick attended Hennessy and Lyman Gilmore middle school and where he began his lifelong brotherhood with Carl, Dan, Aron, Tyler and Jeff.

Derrick attended Truckee High School where the fun really began playing football, chasing the ladies and getting into all kinds of mischief.

After graduating in 1986, he enlisted in the US Navy and served on the USS Enterprise traveling the world.

Derrick was a logger in his younger years, sharing many years and stories in the backwoods with his brother Kevin. He resided in Nevada for a few years and worked for Independent Construction where he also created a strong brotherly bond with his “twin” Brad. After relocating to Nevada City, Derrick met his wife Tammy where they shared their love and home on the mountain. As a member of the Operating Engineers Local 3, Derrick worked the remainder of his life as a heavy equipment oiler for Marques General Engineering. We will forever miss the smell of diesel fuel permeating our home and grease on his hands.

Those who knew Derrick knew his love and devotion to his work, family and friends was fierce, and his love for being a dad was immeasurable. Those also knew he was always there to lend a hand where needed, an ear for listening, or a snack from his lunchpail.

Derrick was preceded in death by his brothers, Mark and Kevin and his beloved chocolate lab, Travis, who I’m sure was wagging his tail with excitement at those pearly gates. He is survived by “the peanut butter to his jelly” wife Tammy, son Alec, daughter Maddie, mother and father, Carole and Phillip, brothers Steve and Scott, sister Heidi (John) Anick, sister-in-law Dawn, nieces Ashley, Allie and Haley, nephews Brandon and Sawyer, mother and father-in law, Patty and Buddy and numerous great nieces and nephew.

A celebration will be held on June 25, 2022 – 3 p.m. at the Horsemen’s lodge. For more information 530.913.0700

We will forever miss and love him.