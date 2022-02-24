Obituary: DeOnne Noel

April 29, 1935 – February 12, 2022

DeOnne Sorensen Noel died the morning of February 12, 2022. She is survived by her daughter Erin Noel, son Matt Noel, daughter-in-law Raelynn Noel, grandsons Everett and Bay Noel, granddaughters Savanna and Rowan Ortegren, brother Val Sorensen, her former husband and friend Paul Noel, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Born in 1935 and raised in Southern Utah as the youngest of 12 siblings, she left Utah first for work in the Grand Canyon National Park and then to New York where she studied dance and psychodrama. She met Paul Noel at a workshop she co-led and married him three months later. Together more than 20 years, they birthed and raised Erin and Matt Noel. In the early 1970s, they bought land in rural Nevada County and moved there in 1977, living in tents and trailers until they built a home.

While raising children, DeOnne obtained a social work degree and began working in the adoption field. A “boots-on-the-ground” feminist, she taught Assertiveness Trainings and took part in women’s groups. She developed a counseling practice focused on the bonding and attachment process, co-founded the Center for Attachment Therapy, and was a member of her local school board. A free thinker, she embraced ideas ranging from lay-physics and political analysis to channeling. She identified not as a believer, but as an explorer. When her children became parents, she dedicated that exploratory energy to her grandchildren and developed deep and unique relationships with each of them.

Upon receiving a terminal cancer diagnosis, DeOnne embraced her remaining days as a gift and the cancer as a friend. She had little pain in the process of dying, and expressed gratitude for those in her life as her body declined. Her willingness to open up to her imminent death was inspiring and love-able to her family, who joined her with love and gratitude in her last days. She died at peace in her own home.

A memorial will be held on April 30, 2022. Please inquire with the family if you wish to attend.