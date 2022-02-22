Obituary: Delia Chatigny

March 4, 1962 – February 13, 2022

Delia Christine Chatigny went to be with her Heavenly Father on Sunday, February 13, 2022 at the age of 59 after a courageous battle with cancer. Delia’s loving and sweet spirit was never broken and this world lost a true angel.

Delia was born March 4, 1962 in Atwater, CA to James Paul and Helen Caecilia Chatigny. Delia lived in several states before settling in Grass Valley in 1978. Delia was a 1981 graduate of Nevada Union High School and earned a degree in Early Child Education from Sierra College.

A faithful member of St. Patrick’s Parish for over 40 years, Delia, Ms. Delia, or Ms. Chatigny spent her entire life caring for others. She was a personal nanny, a babysitter, a teacher at Mt. St. Mary’s Academy and Monalee’s Preschool, and a camp counselor at Camp ReCreation for more than 25 years. Delia would also be found working in the Kids Corner at the county fair every summer. She had a positive impact on the lives of so many children and their families in this community, and she will be greatly missed.

Delia’s unique talent was that she could recite the name and birthdate of her entire family including all 28 nieces and nephews and 43 great nieces and great nephews.

Delia was preceded in death by her older sisters Antoinette (Toni) Falk and Denise Willey, brother-in-law Bobby Rodeen and her nephew Nathan Rodeen.

She is survived by her parents James and Helen Chatigny of Grass Valley, brother-in-law David Falk and her brothers and sisters; Mark (Marguerite), Paul (Teri), Caecilia Karp (Stan), Peter (Diana), Regina Rodeen, Philip (Denise), Matthew (Melanie) and Daniel (Kaleen). She is also survived by 27 nieces and nephews: Amanda, Heather, Brian, Angie, Sarah, Elissa, Patrick, James Paul, Joseph, Alexander, Rebekkah, David, Samantha, Christopher, Aaron, Joe, Catherine, Jason, Joshua, Jessica, Jennifer, Michael, Cory, Malayna, Kelsey, Lauryn and Emmy. She is also survived by 43 great nieces and great nephews: Brooklyn, Lincoln, Kennedy, Jackson, Ryker, Reegan, Remington, Vanden, Seth, Paige, Eli, Lucas, Carlee, Grace, Elijah, Ava, Ella, Evan, Emma, Alyssa, Anna, Mason, Ryan, Cameron, Liliana, Aria, Athena, Benton, Shane, Aiden, Brooklyn, Aubrey, Talia, Mackenzie, Carter, Abigail, Austin, Jaxson, Karsyn, Chase, Breseis, Caius, and Calix, all who will miss her dearly.

Services to remember Delia will begin with a Catholic Rosary on Friday, March 4, 2022 at 10:00 am at St. Patrick’s Church in Grass Valley immediately followed by a funeral mass, private burial and a reception at St. Patrick’s Hall in Grass Valley.

In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to your favorite charity.

Rest in Peace Delia