Obituary: Debra Marie Geary
March 5, 1961 – October 9, 2022
Debra Marie Geary lost her courageous battle with cancer on October 9, 2022.
She was born on March 5, 1961 in Stockton, California to Lawrence and Marilyn Geary.
In 1968, Debra’s family moved to Nevada County where she attended local schools. She graduated from Nevada Union High School in 1979.
This was not the end of her schooling, however. Debra spent a great deal of her lifetime learning and attended many universities pursuing her doctorate in nutrition. She loved nothing more than teaching, mentoring, and bettering herself and countless others. This would be Debra’s biggest joy: helping others.
Debra is survived by her brother Kirk (Shauna) Geary, nieces Kayla Geary, Christian (Sam) Layton, and nephews Nathan Droivold, Tyler Droivold and Shawn Droivold.
Debra was preceded in death by her father and mother, Lawrence (‘89) and Marilyn (‘19) Geary.
A celebration of Debra’s life will be held on December 3, 2022 at Calvary Bible Church, 11481 State Hwy 174, Grass Valley, CA from 11:00 AM-2:30 PM.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to City of Hope, Los Angeles or an animal rescue of your choice.
Arrangements are under the direction of Hooper & Weaver Mortuary.
