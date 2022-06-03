Obituary: Deborah Aufdenspring

May 5, 1944 – December 20, 2021

Single female backpacker, honored teacher, bundle of sweet, beloved, Deborah Trask Aufdenspring has hiked her last trail and taught her last class.

Deborah was adopted by Ozell and Barbara Trask. Graduating from high school in 1962, she left for Wheaton college in Massachusetts, where after two years she got her MRS Degree before her BA. Following her husband to Princeton, she took classes there until he became a professor at UCSD. Deborah went to San Diego State, receiving her bachelor’s degree .

But things were changing, including Deborah. She couldn’t help but notice her privilege and the plight of the poor and racially oppressed. She became a Quaker. She also became a draft counselor, military counselor, and helped pregnant young women. In all these activities, she helped others navigate the legal niceties of their beliefs.

Deborah also discovered the first of the two loves of her life (excluding Gary). backpacking.

She was always backpacking out of Nevada City. She met Colin Fletcher, the demigod of backpacking, who taught her a lot. Deborah became one of the 60s women backpackers, who mostly soloed cross country. She also got divorced.

And, she discovered teaching, the second (non-Gary) love of her life. She went to Sacramento State for a High School Social Studies Teaching Credential. Her first job was teaching half-time at the continuation school at Summerville High in Tuolumne County. But Deborah continued to teach at Summerville High, now as a full time regular teacher. Gary started Tar & Feather, Tuolumne County’s least influential publication. He also started, a still occurring, Poison Oak Show, honoring Tuolumne County’s largest crop. Deborah and Gary got married. But, Deborah missed Nevada County and its Quaker Meeting.

So they moved to Nevada County on 38 acres and water (!), only to get burnt out in a forest fire the second year, losing everything, but with good insurance. While rebuilding, Deborah went back to Sacramento State and got a Masters degree, a Washington state credential, and one of the first California teaching credentials on using computers in the classroom.

Unable to find a job the first year, because it seemed school administrators didn’t want to hire anyone who might agitate for (buying) computers. The next year, a former colleague, now a principal, who knew what a great teacher Deborah was, with or without computers, hired her. But, Deborah would have to pay for the wiring of her classroom and buy any computers, if Deborah wanted to teach with them. So, Deborah and Gary did just that.

During her third year, news came that Napa was planning on opening an ALL digital high school. A computer on every desk, in every class. Deborah was hired, becoming one of the 5 founding teachers of the world’s first all digital high school. At New Technology High School all classes were glassed in so educators from around the world could come see the future. Deborah excelled, not only at the school, but at conferences everywhere. She also did infomercials for IBM.

After 4 years, she took a job in St Paul, MN to help open an urban (code word) technology-driven business high school. Minnesota Business Academy (MBA) opened in a bankrupt iMax Theater. On the ground floor of a high rise medical office building downtown, they built Deborah a glassed in classroom, like at New Tech, with a computer on every desk for students, and three big projection screens, both for students and for “Ms A”, but also for the citizens of St Paul, so they could look in from the building lobby and see how computers, education and lesson plans worked.

Unfortunately, for Deborah, they only worked for 3 months, as she was found to have a difficult breast cancer, on top of the heart attack she’d had at New Tech and the Crohn’s Disease, still with her, from Tuolumne. Deborah was hospitalized at the original Mayo Clinic.

While at Mayo, Deborah realized all her support people were in California. So, on the internet, she found a job in Vallejo CA, helping to open another tech high school, Mare Island Technology Academy. For the next six years, Deborah taught Social Studies and continued to present at conferences, now bringing students along to give presentations more depth.

Around the 6th year, Deborah took a 2nd job, writing up a Social Studies curricula for a new High School in the Hunters Point/Bayview neighborhood of San Francisco. The high school was sorely needed, as that African American neighborhood had never had a public high school. But, at the last moment, San Francisco Unified decided not to open the school. Deborah was crushed, a lot of work for nothing. She decided to retire.

Before leaving Minnesota, Deborah’s Mayo oncologist had recommended a breast cancer oncologist at UCSF. Deborah went to see her, and soon thereafter, all of Deborah’s health care was at UCSF. Deborah was delighted, very much of the opinion that her UCSF doctors kept her alive for the next 22 years.

Deborah is survived by her wonderful husband Gary. By some wonderful relatives and equally wonderful friends. She is also survived by her amazing students. And by her sometimes grief stricken dog, Jesse.

Deborah is having a Memorial Service at the Friends (Quakers) Meeting House at 13075

Woolman Lane, Nevada City, CA. Directions below. It is at 1:00PM, PDT, June 11, 2022. It will be Zoomed at 1:00PM also, but log in before time, please. The Zoom address, and a protocol for a Friend’s Memorial Service, and a list to be put on if you might want to speak, can be found by e-mailing june11memorial4deborah@gmail.com . Ask for the directions for Deborah Memorial.

A copy of an obituary and a place for comments on her life will be on Legacy.com. probably.