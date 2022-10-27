Obituary: Debora Sue (Hutchison) Sanchez

September 10, 1964 – October 20, 2022

Debora Sue (Hutchison) Sanchez passed away Thursday, October 20th. Debby was born to Jack and Pat Hutchison on September 10th in 1964 and graduated from Presentation high school in San Jose in 1982. She later graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of Texas in Arlington and worked for Association Member Benefits Advisors (AMBA) as a regional business consultant, training field agents to explain benefits to public employees.

Debby loved being outdoors and exercising. Her favorite activities included paddle boarding, biking, hiking, snowshoeing, jogging (especially around lake Tahoe), and she competed in ice skating alongside her daughter. She also enjoyed traveling to warm places like Florida, Hawaii, Mexico, and Palm Springs. She loved spending time with her daughter Shantel and her partner Johnnie, whom she called the “love of her life.” She often enjoyed cooking, creating gourmet meals for others.

Debby was an educator and spent time as a third-grade teacher at Merryhill school in Davis California. She continued to nurture others in her later training and mentoring career. She was extremely social, charismatic, and outgoing. She was always shining, an energetic and bubbly personality with a huge smile and genuine laugh. She developed numerous friendships over her lifetime, including many of her coworkers and her best friend Jennifer. She will be dearly missed.

Debby is survived by her daughter Shantel, her mother Pat, her partner Johnnie, her brothers Chris and Keith, her sister-in-law Carla, and her nieces and nephews Mia, Lucas, Bryan, and Evan.