Obituary: Debbie Marshall

September 22, 1957 – May 6, 2022

Debbie Jo Marshall passed away May 6, 2022, in her home. She was 64. A Celebration of Life will be held Thursday, June 2 at 2:00 p.m. at Ponderosa Hall at the Nevada County Fairgrounds.

Debbie moved to Grass Valley in 1975 to start her family. She grew up in Southern California with her family and her horse Dakota. She was a huge part of the community where she volunteered at her Children’s schools and helping animals at various foundations. She enjoyed working at the Nevada County Fairgrounds where she detailed race cars and also at the fair. Another favorite job she had was at the Scotts Flat Lake, where she helped people at the store, marina and sites. People might also remember Debbie playing tambourine with various local bands. She enjoyed cooking, baking and creating artwork for family and friends. She loved entering various items in to the County Fair. Her welcoming attitude, laugh and smile will be missed by all who knew her.

Debbie is survived by her loving husband of 23 years, Richard Marshall as well as her children Derek (April) DePiazza, Chris (Brittany) Thompson and Felica (Jake) Mead; grandchildren Nathaniel, Richy, Mya, Chloe and Sienna; Siblings Rick, Krista and Kim. She’s preceded in death by her parents Joe and Diane, her son Paul “P.J.” Thompson and her loving pets.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Sammie’s Friends.

Arrangements are under the direction of Hooper & Weaver Mortuary.