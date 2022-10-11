Obituary: Dean E. Smith
– October 7, 2022
SMITH, Dean E., age 65, of Helena, passed away October 7, 2022. A Memorial Service is scheduled for 11:00 a.m., Saturday, October 15th, 2022 at Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home, 3750 N Montana Ave., Helena, MT 59602. Please visit http://www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Dean
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.