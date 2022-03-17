Obituary: Dawn Lavonne Grover

December 20, 1948 – January 23, 2022

Dawn L. Grover. A wonderful mother, wife, grandmother, and beautiful woman died at home in Nevada City, CA on January 23, 2022 after a long, hard fought, battle with cancer. When diagnosed, she vowed to live each day that she had left to its fullest. She kept that vow to the end.

She was born December 20, 1948 in Grass Valley, CA to Lee and Lavonne Thompson and attended Union Hill School and Nevada Union High School. She married her husband, Tim, in 1973. They raised three beautiful children, Christine, Therese, and Dale. Dawn always thought of Nevada County as her home even while working in Reno for 25 years as a paralegal. She loved the trees, deer, squirrels, and everything else that makes Nevada County a great place to live. She spent endless hours outside clearing brush and planting shrubs. Dogwoods and rhododendrons were her favorites and she helped many of them grow and flourish.

Dawn loved visiting National Parks and looked forward each year to a long trip that often included several. For their 25th wedding anniversary Dawn and Tim traveled to Alaska, spending five wonderful days hiking and dodging brown bears at a remote lodge inside Denali NP. Her favorite park was Bryce Canyon, where they stayed three times, hiking the many canyon trails. Grand Canyon was another favorite where their three trips included mule rides into the canyon from each rim.

Dawn loved animals. She volunteered every Thursday at Sammie’s Friends Animal Shelter, where she took two or three of “her” dogs onto their walking trails. Dawn kept a detailed “dog log,” recording their name, breed, and characteristics. When dogs were adopted into good homes, she was thrilled. She enjoyed seeing deer travel by her home in Nevada City and would try to identify individual ones and give them names. Long Saturdays were spent by Dawn traveling with Dale to show his prize-winning French Lop, Bandit. In 2010, Dawn rescued her cat, Wilma, and many evenings were spent reading and watching TV with Wilma in her lap.

In her last years, Dawn became an avid San Francisco Giants fan, and tried to learn everything about baseball. She went to games in Denver and Seattle, and especially loved seeing her team at Oracle Park. She was often frustrated and bemused by the arcane, frequently unwritten, rules and traditions of the game and would voice her proposed rule changes to anyone who would listen.

Dawn is survived by her husband of 48 years Tim, her three children, her mother Lavonne, sister Sandie Harris, brother Hal, six grandchildren, and three great grandchildren. She is deeply missed by all.

At her request, only a small family service will be held. In lieu of flowers, please donate to a charity of your choice or to her favorite charity, Sammie’s Friends Animal Shelter in Grass Valley, CA.