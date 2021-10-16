Obituary: Dawn E. Halpin
February 7, 1944 – October 4, 2021
Dawn E. Halpin passed away peacefully in Salem, OR where she relocated in 2020 due to medical issues. She is survived by her children Adam Brian Burnett, Doris Halpin, Tina Halpin-Laurido, Vikki Whittum and their families. Her husband Ken and son Scott preceded her in death. She has many family, grandchildren and great grandchildren that she lived very much. Services to be scheduled at a later date.
