Obituary: David Winkle

November 12, 1938 – October 30, 2022

David Alan Winkle, a life-long resident of Nevada County, died from cancer at the age of 83 on October 30, 2022.

David is survived by his wife of 64 years Darlene, his children; son Bill (wife Terri), daughter Debra, daughter Alice (husband Will), six granddaughters, six great-grandsons, his siblings; brother Robert Jr. (wife Jackie) and sister Susy (husband Denis) and his numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.

David was born in Grass Valley on November 12, 1938 to Robert Sr. and Maxine Winkle. He graduated from Hennessy Elementary School, Nevada Union High School in 1956 and Sierra College in 1958.

David excelled in track and cross country winning numerous awards and trophies in both high school and college. He was on the first Cross Country team that Sierra College had with former teammates from his high school and rival opponents that created a winning team together.

David retired from the Operating Engineers with the honor of 50+ years of service as an estimator foreman and operator of heavy equipment.

David was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints where he actively served in many callings over the years.

David will forever be known as a kind, honest and honorable member of the community and he will be forever missed deeply by his loving family, close friends, and his cherished animals that he rescued and cared for daily.

Services will be held on Saturday, November 12, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. with a luncheon to follow at The Church of Latter Day Saints, 615 Hollow Way, Nevada City.

Arrangements are under the direction of Hooper & Weaver Mortuary.