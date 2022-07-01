Obituary: David Middleton
December 30, 1950 – June 18, 2022
Dave Middleton passed away on Saturday, June 18, 2022, at Mercy General Hospital in Sacramento, CA. He was 71.
Memorial services will be conducted from 1:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 16, 2022, at the Grass Valley Veterans Memorial Building. There will be a military honors ceremony at 2:00 p.m.
Dave was born on Dec. 30, 1950, in Newburgh, NY, to Morrison and Edith Middleton. He served in the U.S. Army from Feb. 1970 to Aug. 1972, as a helicopter pilot. He earned 14 Air Medals, the Army Commendation Medal for Valor, and the Purple Heart. After the military, he worked in the crane and rigging industry for most of his life. He was a licensed general contractor, a California RE Broker, and was a board member of the Nevada County CA Building Code and Accessibility Board of Appeals. Dave loved to cook especially with his grandchildren, and to go out to restaurants. He enjoyed golf, poker, reading, watching old westerns, and watching his children, and grandchildren play sports. He was a member of the Vietnam Vets, American Legion, Scottish Rite, the Crow Canyon Masonic Lodge #551 F & AM, and the helicopter group Dark Horse.
He is survived by his wife of 37 years, JoAnne of Nevada City; children Anthony (Shawna) of Placerville, Anina (Jeff) of Ione, Brian (Twylight) of Las Vegas, NV; sister Moira (Jim) of Sun City, AZ; grandchildren, Jack, Kayleigh, and Charlotte. He was preceded in death by his parents Morrison and Edith Middleton; and brother Bruce Middleton.
Memorial contributions may be made to the VVA Chapter 535, P.O. Box 37, Grass Valley, CA 95945, or the Frank Gallino Post 130 American Legion, P.O. Box 1113, Grass Valley, CA 95945.
