Obituary: David Michael Chapman
February 28, 1953 – April 5, 2022
David passed away on April 5th, 2022, at the age of 69. Services will be held privately and limited to immediate family. He was born February 28th, 1953, in Germany to William and Viola Chapman.
David loved the outdoors, and spending as much time exploring them as possible. He never turned down the opportunity for an adventure, and was always willing to lend a helping hand to a perfect stranger. A perfectionist with impeccable taste, he was a celebrated and passionate carpenter, receiving accolades for his historical home restorations throughout Northern California.
He will be missed by his family, friends, and community alike.
David is survived by his children, Matthew and Sandy Chapman of Bartonville, TX, Paul Chapman and Kara Ackerman of Las Vegas, NV, and Esther Chapman of Niles, CA; his brothers Paul, William (Bill), Robert (Bob), and Steve; sisters Carla, Andrea, and Cindy; his partner Gloria Turci, and an extended family of relatives who he cared for deeply.
He was preceded in death by his parents William and Viola, sister Beb, and brother John.
