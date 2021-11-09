Obituary: David Macdonald

June 29, 1938 – November 3, 2021

It is with great sadness that I share the news of David’s death on November 3, 2021 due to complications of pulmonary fibrosis, a side effect of the medication Amiodarone he used for his Atrial Fibrillation. David worked hard as a professional photographer all his life, working for the Vallejo Times Herald, as a photographer for the US army, teaching for 32 years at Vallejo High School and Vallejo Junior College and photographing weddings for his students. He had a keen eye for color and composition and was much loved by his students who greeted him enthusiastically everywhere he went. He was known for turning his classroom into a pinhole camera! David was an avid hiker and backpacker and logged thousands of miles on his hiking boots while always wanting to see what was beyond the next bend. In 1991 he met the love of his life, Viki, and they married in 1997 after David retired from teaching. He lived in Grass Valley since 1996. David volunteered for 20 years at South Yuba River State Park, building trails, teaching gold panning, and helping with construction projects. He loved to travel and visited many countries all around the world. He also loved cruising in his later years when his body began to slow down. He was extremely proud his children Kevin, Marvely, Yvonne and George as well as his grandchildren Tyler, Molly, and Kaitlyn. He had a special place in his heart for his brother Phil, who shared insider jokes with him, as well as his lifelong friend Kal Gaylor, an accomplished poet and loyal pal. The world was a better place because of David’s contributions and he will be greatly missed!

A special thank you goes out to all the angels with Hospice of the Foothills who eased the burden of a difficult situation with love and gentle kindness, as well as a big hug of gratitude to Peggy Teters who kept me fed and comforted!