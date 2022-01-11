Obituary: David Lynn Comstock

May 22, 1969 – November 30, 2021

David Lynn Comstock passed away unexpectedly, but peacefully in his Bitney Springs area home on November 30th, 2021. David was born on May 22nd, 1969 in Charleston, South Carolina and moved with his mother Marilyn to the Bitney Springs area of Nevada County in October of 1970 where he lived the remainder of his life.

David’s kind, gentle, and thoughtful spirit was felt and loved by everyone who knew him. David was a man of many talents: voracious reader, gifted artist, record and comic book collector, lover of all kinds of music- especially hard rock bands of the 80s, and he was a great friend and son. He loved attending Rock concerts (KISS was his favorite), car shows, and professional motocross and Supercross races. He also loved adventures with his friends and with his mom- meticulously researching every place before he went there. David graduated from Empire High School in 1988. He worked for Chuck Heaps at Service Master of the Foothills for decades, and had been working at Eskaton Village for the past several years (where he had recently received an employee of the month award). He is survived by his mother, Marilyn Comstock and was preceded in death by his grandparents, George and Francis Comstock. He will be greatly missed. A service to remember Dave’s life will be held at New Covenant Baptist Church where Dave worked the sound booth for several years (12582 Squirrel Creek Rd, Grass Valley,) at 2pm on Sunday, January 16th, 2022. There will be a reception following the service. All who knew Dave are welcome.

“We are God’s handiwork, created in Christ Jesus to do good works, which he prepared in advance for us to do.” – Ephesians 2:10