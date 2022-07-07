Obituary: David Leroy Moody
September 7, 1947 – June 6, 2022
David Leroy Moody, 74, passed away June 6, 2022. Born September 7, 1947 in Nevada City, CA to Lauren and Felicia Moody. He attended Nevada Union High School and was a proud Army veteran. David is survived by his loving partner, Mary Lindgren, his two sisters, a son, several nieces and nephews. He retired in 2013 from Sungro Horticulture and loved fishing, cooking and family. David wanted no services but donations to the American Cancer Society and American Disabled Veterans would be appreciated.
