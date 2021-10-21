Obituary: DAVID JAMES SCHWARZ

– September 26, 2021

David was born in Oakland, CA on February 7, 1935 to Arthur and Sallie (O’Kane) Schwarz. He was the youngest of five children. His parents and siblings (Robert, Kenneth, Richard, and Margaret) predeceased him, as well as granddaughter, Lana Goobanoff. He is survived by his wife Mary (Taylor), daughters JoAnne (Desch), Lori (Schwarz) and Leslie (Gause), step-daughter Linda (Prins) and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was a devout Catholic and attended Mass daily whenever possible. He achieved 4th Degree in the Knights of Columbus.

After graduating from Santa Clara University in 1956 with a degree in Electrical Engineering, he took over his father’s business, Safety Switchboard, until it was sold. He then was in partnership at Potsdata Mfg. Shortly after graduation he married Yvonne (Barbour) and they had their three daughters.

David led an interesting life. He learned to fly before he was old enough to get his driver’s license. This was his life-long passion. He owned several airplanes over the years and flew any chance he had, especially many trips to Mexico. His favorite airplane was his last, an RV6A. He joined flying clubs in Grass Valley, GEFA and QBs.

He was also an avid sports fan and, when a young boy, sold peanuts, etc. at Kezar Stadium. He attended many baseball and football games during his lifetime , getting to know some of the players personally. In his “spare” time he played golf, skied, camped, fished and hunted with many friends and family.

In 1976 he married Susan (Johnson) and they moved to Nevada County from the Bay Area when he retired at age 55. He was a volunteer with the Ophir Hill Fire Dept. for years. He did electrical work, donating his time for many projects in various parts of the country and in Mexico for the Catholic Church. He did electrical work for the elderly and anyone he knew who needed his help. He also wired the Seventh Day Adventist Church when it was built, and helped wire ten homes for Habitat for Humanity.

He married Mary in 2015. They subsequently moved to St. George, UT where he initiated the hospital ministry on behalf of St. George Catholic Church. He considered bringing Communion to hospitalized or home bound Catholics as his most satisfying achievement. Having played senior softball for years, he joined teams for the Huntsman Senior Olympics in St. George. In 2019 his team took first place (gold medal!) in the 80+ category.

He enjoyed traveling, especially to religious sites, and made several trips to the Holy Land and Medugorje as well as to Lourdes, Fatima and the Vatican. He was an avid reader and enjoyed books about WWII. He also loved music from the big band era into the 40’s and 50’s.

Deciding they were too far away from their families, they moved to Reno, NV in 2020 (as he was fond of saying, he wanted to live “anyplace but California”!).

Once a friend always a friend, and he had many. David made the effort to keep in contact with even his college friends. He was a generous and loving man with an off-beat sense of humor.

David fought cancer for two years. The surgery and subsequent treatments weakened him but it was Covid that finally allowed him to be with God. Life will not be the same for those of us who loved him now that he is gone, but we will meet him again someday in Heaven, God willing.

There will be a Funeral Mass at St. Canice Catholic Church in Nevada City, CA on October 28th at 10:30 a.m with a luncheon following at the St. Canice Hall on Race St. Nevada City. Interment will be at Oak Mound Cemetery in Healdsburg, CA on October 29th at 2:00 p.m.