Obituary: David Grant Boles
April 23, 1948 – February 26, 2022
Dave was born on April 23rd, 1948 in San Francisco, California and grew up in Grass Valley, California. He died in his home in Sacramento, California of Vascular Dementia on February 26th, 2022 and was 73 years old. Dave is survived by his wife, Darla, his brother Dan, his sons Greg & Eric and his granddaughter Magnolia.
