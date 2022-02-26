Obituary: David G. Bryan

March 26, 1939 – January 12, 2022

David was born in Los Angeles, California. He grew up in Southern California, graduating from Hollywood high in 1957. Following his passion, woodworking, he went on to work for a family run cabinet shop where he honed his craft and met and

fell in love with the owner’s niece, Mary. Mary and Dave were married November 14, 1964, shortly after Dave and Mary would leave Southern California to grow his own cabinet business and family in Grass Valley. Starting in his garage Dave grew his

business soon opening his shop in Chicago Park, Ca as Bryan Cabinet Company, for approximately 30 thirty years it thrived. David loved the outdoors ,some of his passions included backpacking and fishing. He loved spending time in the Marble Mountains and

surrounding areas including the Pacific Crest Trail. David was an honest, fair, generous and loving man that gave back to his community.He was a docent for the Empire mine, serving on the board for Campus Life, donating his time and money to new playgrounds for Head Start and other local elementary schools. David loved supporting the local Christian Encounter Ranch, often participating in the annual Agony Ride as a support rider. David was survived by his wife Mary, his three children, Wayne, Lisa and Paul, his sister Jane Beilifelt, his grandchildren,Briana, Logan, Christian and Luke. A life well lived.. You will be missed… Rest in Peace

A Service will be held March 6th at Whispering Pines Church, 680 Brighton St, Grass Valley, CA 95945 at 1:00 PM