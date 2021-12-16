Obituary: DAVID DIAL JR.

December 30, 1957 – November 27, 2021

David George Dial Jr.

David passed away peacefully in his sleep on November 27th, 2021.

Jr. was born December 30, 1957 at Miners Hospital in Nevada City, the first of six children born to David & Marylou Dial. Jr. spent the first half of his life working for the Dial family’s excavation and logging business. Jr. then moved on to run equipment for his brothers ; Mike Dial of Candy Apple Construction and Frank Dial Logging. In 1991 went to work for Hertzog Railway Construction Company. Jr quickly became and invaluable part of the Hertzog company finishing his employment as a job super intendant it has been said that there was a piece of equipment made that Jr. couldn’t operate. Jr. and his wife Marci travel the western state for his job. Jr. worked on so famous railways lines; Pikes Peak Cog railway in Manitou, Colorado {the highest railway in the united States at 14,115 ft in elevation}, the Rail Runner in New Mexico {the fastest railway in New Mexico{ and the new high speed railway from Los Angels to Sacramento Ca. {this railway is still under construction}.

Jr. enjoyed hunting ,fishing, playing football, riding Harley’s, family and friends. Jr. favorite thing to do besides work was to take is grandkids fishing. Jr. was a member of the Clamper of Nevada County for many years.

Jr were blessed with 2 children Melisa and David Dial the 3rd. 7 grandchildren, Born to Missy & Eric Elzey Vanessa, Christina and Samantha of Sunriver, Oregon. Born to David and Shari Emily, Katie, Molly and David the 4th of Nevada City, Ca. 2 great granddaughters born to Vanessa & Dylan Alivia & Avereigh Jr had the blessing of 12 nieces and nephews Chris, Tami , Max , Mindy, Clayton, Dave, Bobby Lynn, Ricky, Angie, Tiffany, Taylor and Madison.

Jr is survived by his wife Marcie, his father David Dial, brother Frank Dial, Sisters Julie Cades, Cindy Reed and Margie Rutherford, His children Missy & spouse Eric, David the 3rd & spouse Shari , all his grandchildren and great grandchildren. Aunt & Uncle Maggie {Gallino} Garth Tanner.

Preceded in death by his mother Marylou Dial, brother mike Dial, Grandparents Frank & Anna Gallino, Norman & Alberta Oates & an uncle Sergeant Stephen Oates and many cousins.

A celebration of life will be held at the Horseman’s Lodge in Grass Valley, Ca on December 30th at 1;00pm