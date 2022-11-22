Obituary: David Bruce Haley

David Bruce Haley

Provided Photo

August 22, 1936 – October 13, 2022

David Bruce Haley passed away on October 13, 2022 in Minneapolis at the age of 86. Born on August 22, 1936 he was the eldest of the six children of Charles and Jean Haley, who moved their family to Nevada City when David was nine. His siblings (Janet, Allan and Brian) are local residents. He was predeceased by his sisters Kathy and Marcia.

After graduating from Harvard with a PhD in English Literature, he embarked a career spanning an astonishing fifty-eight years as a professor at the University of Minnesota. A gifted lecturer, his love of Shakespeare and the history of the era made those sessions memorable.

David never lost his connection to Nevada City. He returned many summers and Christmases with his wife Nell and their three children. He enjoyed working on his Mother’s home in Nevada City, serving as crew chief for relatives and friends enlisted to accomplish what ever project was underway. Brewing beer (his 17th century-style Honey Mead is still remembered), family gatherings, talking to people he ran into while out on daily errands and reading all kept him happily busy. He and Nell also took annual side trips to the Oregon Shakespeare Festival.

A lifelong scholar, David was never far from a stack of books and authored two of them, the first on his beloved Shakespeare and the second on the poet Dryden. You could be assured of an interesting conversation with him on almost any subject. In later years he and Nell often traveled to Great Britain and Europe until her death in 2017.

David is survived by his three children, five grandchildren, siblings and many nieces and nephews.