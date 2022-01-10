Obituary: David Beesley

September 27, 1938 – November 20, 2021

David Beesley, history professor and author on Sierra Nevada, dies at 83.

David Beesley, a leading environmental historian who studied the Sierra Nevada mountain range, passed away at his Nevada City, CA home on November 20, 2021, succumbing to complications from a cascade of debilitating illnesses he faced for almost a decade. He was 83.

Born to parents Phillip Gordon Beesley and Margaret Mary Catherine McHale Beesley on September 27, 1938, David was raised in Salt Lake City, UT. Here, David kindled a lifelong passion for exploring the natural world and its wonders, always ready for the next rock climbing or other mountaineering adventure. He went on to study at the University of Utah, where he ultimately earned a Ph.D. in History.

A skilled storyteller, David was passionate about sharing knowledge and viewed access to education as a transformational and empowering force. He taught history at Sierra College for 28 years, and before that, as a professor at Morehead State College and Tarleton State University.

David was driven to understand the complex relationship between humans and our environments and how those conditions ultimately shape humanity. He published numerous articles examining the ethnographic, labor, and environmental history of the Sierra Nevada throughout his career. In 2004, he published “Crow’s Range, An Environmental History of the Sierra Nevada,” marking the culmination of David’s scholarship.

“Crow’s Range was a major achievement – a mountain peak looming above the trail of our increasing awareness,” author and historian Gage McKinney told an audience assembled at the Nevada County Historical Society. “David’s book expanded the historical consciousness of people living in this region and the West.”

Remembered as a loving husband and father, and a loyal friend, David is survived by Louise Beesley, wife (Nevada City, CA); Del Beesley, brother (Phoenix, AZ); four children and three stepchildren: Brooks Beesley (Lisa), Peter Beesley (Wendy), Sarah Beesley (Rocco); Nathan Beesley (Ingrid); Connie Falconer; Lynne Frame (Rick); Scott Frame (Johanna), ten grandchildren, and Suki the cat. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Bear Yuba or Truckee Donner Land Trusts, S. Yuba River Citizens League, or any organization supporting and defending the environment.

David’s family extends their deep gratitude and thanks to Dr. Bouchier, the countless caregivers, and Hospice of the Foothills for the loving care they provided.