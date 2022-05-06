Obituary: Daniel Wayne Collins

October 23, 1969 – April 20, 2022

With Great sadness we announce the sudden passing of our youngest son, Daniel Wayne Collins. Dan was born in Simi Valley, Ca, on October 23, 1969, and a resident of Penn Valley since 1979. Dan is survived by his mother and father, Larry and Terrie Collins; his brothers Larry (Tracy), Todd (Juliet), Chris (Elizabeth); Daughter Shelby (Mikey, USAF); grandchildren Kailee Michele & Michael Thomas, and a son, Daniel Timothy who is in the Marine Corp in North Carolina; and many nephews, nieces and cousins.

Dan loved his dogs, camping, motorcycling, and his 9-11 Tribute bike which was well known. Dan was a true patriot. He was a computer tech and loved working with the young students at the Grass Valley School systems. Those kids will surely miss him. When Dan would drive thru Lake Wildwood, his dog, Buddy, would put his head through the sun roof and send out well-known joyous barks.

We little knew that day that God was going to call your name. In life we loved you dearly, in death we do the same. It broke our hearts to lose you, but you didn’t go alone. For part of us went with you the day God called you home. You left us peaceful memories. Your love is still our guide, and though we cannot see you, you are always at our side. Our family chain is broken and nothing seems the same, but as God calls us one by one, the chain will link again.

A Celebration of Life is being planned for Saturday, June 4, 1:00 to 3:00 pm at the Lake Wildwood “Lake” room by the marina. Enter the N Gate and tell security you are “here for Dan’s Celebration of Life”. Please RSVP by May 23rd to terriecollins1@comcast.net . Remembrances may be sent in memory of Dan to: Sammie’sFriends.org.