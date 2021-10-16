Obituary: Daniel Robert Peach
September 28, 1948 – October 2, 2021
Daniel R. Peach (73), a Grass Valley resident since 1981, passed away from heart failure on 10/2/21. Dan was preceded in death by his first wife, Dianna Peach. He is survived by his wife of 8 years, Patty Peach, son Tim Peach, daughter Jennifer Peach Conlon, and many beloved family and friends. Dan loved house-boating on Rollins Lake and was happiest playing his guitar while leading a family sing-along. He was a Vietnam Vet, spent his career in the automotive industry and was a Narrow-Gauge Railroad enthusiast. Services will be at Greenwood Memorial Gardens on 10/29/21, at 11:00 am.
