Obituary: Daniel “Danny” Buttacavoli
March 1, 1958 – October 5, 2021
Danny succumbed to a long and courageous battle with cancer, “just around midnight”, with his wife and daughter by his side. Danny was born in Marysville, the third child of Anthony and Kay Buttacavoli. He graduated from Marysville High school in 1976 and worked in a variety of fields before becoming an x-ray technologist for 30 years. His true vocation though was as a musician. Throughout his life, he was a dedicated, active, and talented guitarist, playing, in his words, in “over 50 bands”. He will be missed by countless friends and loved ones. He is survived by his mother, Kay, brothers, Bruce (Robin), and Keith (Dana), his wife of 29 years Julie, daughters Brittany and Lisa, son Ashton, many cousins, nieces, and nephews. He was predeceased by his father Tony and sister Gail. A celebration of life will be held Saturday, November 6th at 2 pm at Peachtree Country Club, Marysville.
