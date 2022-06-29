Obituary: Danial Burley

August 19, 1939 – June 18, 2022

Danial William Burley passed from this earth but not from our hearts on June 18th 2022. Dan always brought out the best of everyone in his family! Dan was born in Chillicothe, Ohio August 19, 1939

Dan joined the Navy as part of the Construction Battalion the “Seabees” at age 17 in 1956 and spent 22 years serving our country. He served twice in Vietnam and was the recipient of the Purple Heart. Dan also earned the Combat Action ribbon, the Navy Achievement award and the Good Conduct medal for every year in the Navy. Dan ended his military service as Chief Petty Officer

After leaving military service in 1978 Dan brought his family to Nevada County. Wife Donna married in 1958 his son Bill and daughter Kelli. Dan’s family grew then to include daughter in law Wendy and Son in law Bryan Mathena, 5 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. Dan took a position with the Nevada City Police Department in 1978 and spent the next 25 years on patrol. In 1995 he received a Certificate of Appreciation from the City of Nevada City noting he was responsible for the computerization of the Police Department. Dan was an Investigating Detective and was promoted to Sergeant of Police. In 1992 the Nevada City Elks honored Dan as Officer of the Year. He retired from NCPD in 2003. Dan loved his time as a member of the “The Roadents” Car Club, having made great friends with fellow car lovers. Dan will be remembered and missed by so many who loved him.