Obituary: Dalton Grey McClure
January 26, 1994 – January 20, 2022
Sarah is honoring her big brother, Saturday February 5, 2022, 12pm-4pm @ Western Gateway Park
Please come and share or listen to the stories of a young man who left us to soon. In his 27 years he has changed lives with just his smile and gentle soul. He loved deeply and unconditionally. We will forever in this world miss my kiddos hugs.
We will have his favorite things to eat and drink. Games he would play. Helium & Balloons to send him your message. Boards to write your memories. Pictures and gifts from him to thank you for being a part of his life and ours.
He was diagnosed with bipolar schizophrenia in May of 2020 he wouldn’t continue to see a doctor let alone take medication. Ultimately his heart gave out from failure to thrive. We lost him mentally and then physically.
Parents: Jerry and Marcie McClure Sister: Sarah McClure, Grandparents: Carl and Mary Jane McClure & Ken and Diane Still, Uncles: Carl McClure, Tyrell (Brittney) Still, Cousins: Mikayla, Conor,& Dylan McClure, Apollo and Amara Still
Family monarchs: Ralph and Ester Griffith, Carl and Francis McClure, George and Jean Milner, Paul and Debbie Stamas (Shirley), Donald and Rebecca Still, Claude and Katherine Walker
