Obituary: Cynthia (Bertie) Brem

April 7, 1928 – October 1, 2020

Our wonderful memories of you still are with us each day. We love you Mom, Grandma, Aunt, Sister and all other titles you held so dear to us. We miss you bunches! Covid 19 crushed a memorial gathering for you, so I will list some of the special things you were involved with and remembered for. Member of the Evangeline chpt. 9, Order of Eastern Star. One of the founding members of the Pine Tree Quilt Guild, active in Patchwork Pals. Girl Scout Leader. Only responder for the North San Juan Fire Rescue from mid- 1960’s to early 1970’s. Because the Fire Rescue Dept could not afford insurance for the rescue part. Bertie said, “I will do it alone, what can they sue me for, a kid?” She then became the first responder herself with her children to assist. Red phone on the wall would ring and she would respond. You took it on for many years yourself. Many lived and were helped because of you. And for no pay. Chairperson for the Scotch broom breakfast. Member of the Isleton Chamber of Commerce. Worked at Roscoe’s in Grass Valley, especially in the fabric department. Later, she owned her own Quilt Shop, called, “Quiltbe Products”, located in Isleton Ca. She was very active in Quilt making and sharing knowledge in that field with others. If all that was not enough, she also raised four children and developed a small ranch, raised many chickens, dogs, cows, cats, birds, goats, sheep, pigs etc. You were a great friend to so many and loved by most. Except the devil. He lost! She is survived by her Daughter’s, Chris Appleby (Paul), Rita Behr (David), Son, William Turnbough (Eli), Grand Children, Cynthia Dabis, Jennifer Burgess, William R.H. Turnbough (Heather) and numerous grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Your sister, Christina C Miller, came to meet you Sept 23, 2021 and “Duke” Miller your brother in law before that. I am sure the group of you can handle most anything. She was preceded in death by both of her parents, Bill and Ruby Correll, sister Rita Mae Correll, husband George (Steve) Brem, son, Dick Turnbough and Grand Son-In-Law, Tim Burgess. Remember Mom, you always loved me the best! Now guess which one? Love Ya Forever! Memorial site at, Remembered.com under “Cynthia Brem”. Feel free to add pictures at this site or comments.