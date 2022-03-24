Obituary: Custis Haynes
January 20, 1932 – January 29, 2022
Custis Haynes died on January 29th of cancer. She was born in Cincinnati Ohio to Walter Creigh Preston and Margie Russell Preston. She attended Chatham Hall, Vassar College (Jr. year in Paris at the Sorbonne), and received her BA from UC Berkeley.
After her marriage to Edward Hanford Haynes, they raised their four children in the Bay Area, La Jolla, and the US Virgin Islands.
She was passionate about writing and had two plays produced. She worked at publications such as The Country Almanac. She edited the NAMI newsletter and was very active in advocating for mental health.
She was deeply loved by many family members and friends. She is survived by her four children and one grand-daughter.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Compassion and Care, Brady Campaign, and NAMI
