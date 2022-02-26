Obituary: Connie Sue Rodriguez

November 3, 1950 – October 9, 2021

How do you really say good-bye to someone who is so special and so unique that words are not enough to describe the loss? Connie Sue Rodriguez passed away in her sleep peacefully on October 9, 2021 with her loving family at her side.

Connie was born on November 3rd,1950 in San Jose, CA, the daughter of Ray and Irene McCory. Connie grew up in Sunnyvale, CA, with her parents and her three younger siblings. She met Manny Rodriguez in high school and married on November 22, 1969. They were married for almost 52 years and they were blessed with two children, Alicia and Bryan. Connie and Manny moved to Grass Valley in 1981from the Bay Area. Connie attended Sac State University where she graduated in 1984 with a BA degree. Two years later in 1986, Connie graduated with a Masters Degree in Mental Health and Social Work. Connie opened up her own private practice in Nevada City known as “Turning Point Counseling Center,” where she counseled clients for more than 30 years. In 2001, Connie received her doctorate a Ph.D. in Depth Psychology at the Pacific Graduate Institute in Santa Barbara, California.

In her life’s work, Connie authored two books, Sacred Portals of the Mind (2002) and Gifts of the Soul (2007). Connie retired from private practice in 2012 but still had time and energy to mentor other therapists, as well as organizing major trips to many sacred sites that took her to places on five different continents. After retirement, Connie began delving into her life-long passion of art and her art hung in many local galleries.

Connie loved her family and friends. She had a great sense of humor and had an infectious laugh. She is survived by her husband, Manny, daughter Alicia Rodriguez Perkins, son Bryan Rodriguez, daughter-in-law Lisa Rodriguez, grandchildren Peyton, Parker, Mila and Lena, sisters Kathleen, Janice and their brother Craig.

Connie will be missed by all that knew her as an artist, counselor, teacher, mentor, and friend. We will cherish and remember those loving memories of Connie in our souls and in our hearts for as long as we live.

Services for a “Celebration of Life” for Connie Sue Rodriguez will be held in the Bear River Community Theater on Sunday, March 20th, 2022 at 11am. Please no flowers. Masks are required in accordance with Nevada Joint union High School District mandates.

There will be a virtual ceremony available for those unable to attend. The link can be obtained by sending an email request to Manny Rodriguez at mjrod10@gmail.com or Beverly Werntz at bevwerntz@gmail.com . The link will be sent to you the week before the service.