Obituary: Clifford Marvin Weeks
March 11, 1936 – April 10, 2022
Clifford Marvin Weeks passed away April 10, 2022 at his home in Maryville, Tennessee with his wife, Margie, his daughters Sherry Lester and Jennifer Berg, step daughters Chrystie Sullivan and Jill Spalliero and grandson Trevor Findley at his side.
Born March 11, 1936 to Marvin Weeks and Lena Ghidotti Weeks in Nevada city, ca. He graduated from NUHS class of 1952 and lived most of his life in Nevada County. He was very proud of his family’s contribution to Nevada county education with NUHS scholarships and the building of Ghidotti high.
Living life to the fullest he was a boxer in NUHS, and played several other sports. He loved Fishing and hunting and history and was an avid reader, he loved ranching and mountain climbing.
Cliff and his wife Margie sold real estate for many years and he enjoyed the prestige of being top producer. They both retired in 2016. Their ranch off Bitney Springs Rd was host to many weddings, parties, and huge grandkids outings, and the Soroptimist garden tour. They sold their ranch and moved to Tennessee to explore new areas.
A people person, Clifford was known for his laughter and friendship. Missing Clifford is his wife Margie, brother Gary Weeks, children; Bill Weeks, Donald Weeks, Sherry Lester, Debra Hutton Jennifer Berg and step daughters Kim Richards, Chrystie Sullivan and Jill Spalliero, many many grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great
Clifford wanted no services but donations to diabetes education would be appreciated.
